India vs England: Virat Kohli takes one-hander stunner to send back Adil Rashid - WATCH

India captain Virat Kohli pulled off a stunning catch during the 3rd ODI against England in Pune as Shardul Thakur claimed the wicket of Adil Rashid. The England spinner had stitched a 57-run stand with allrounder Sam Curran for the 8th wicket, and it was looking the duo were turning things around for the visitors in the 330-run chase.





But Kohli's inspirational effort in the field broke the partnership. Shardul bowled a slower one sticking on a length, and Rashid came forward to punch it towards short cover.

India vs England 3rd ODI - LIVE!

The ball was in the air when Kohli dived to his left and claimed a stunning catch with his left hand.





Unreal. Did he just save the match here?#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/wx3t4ZRw2E — Sleepy Somdatta (@Culer1018) March 28, 2021

Earlier, India set up a target of 330 runs for England to chase with the 99-run stand between Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant proving to be the key partnership for the hosts.

While Pant scored 78 runs in 62 balls before being dismissed by Sam Curran, Pandya smashed 64 runs in 44 balls before Ben Stokes cleaned him up. India lost quick wickets in the death overs, as they were bowled out for 329.

