India vs England: Why Joe Root & co. are wearing black armbands on Day 1 in Chennai Test - Explained
The England cricket team came out wearing black armbands on Day 1 of the first Test against India at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday. England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat, and both openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns were seen wearing the black armbands as they came out to face the Indian pacers.
The gesture was made by Joe Root and co. to pay respect to international war veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore, who had passed away at the age of 100 earlier this week. The news of Captain Moore's passing away was announced on his Twitter account.
Earlier, a video was posted on ECB, in which Joe Root expressed his condolences over Moore's death.
"Really sad news, had the pleasure of getting a chance to speak to him at the start of the last year. I am sure his family would be extremely proud of the legacy he has left behind. Someone gave the nation a chance to smile about in these dark times. All the great things he did for the National Health Services (NHS), on behalf of the whole cricket team, I would like to send thoughts to him and his family," England skipper Joe Root had said in a video released by ECB's media team.
"He spoke very fondly about the game of cricket throughout his life. From the whole cricket community, he will be sadly missed," he had added.
Meanwhile, Root, after winning the toss, had explained his reasons for the decision. "We are going to bat first. We are going to try and get the best of this wicket, think it will deteriorate as the game moves forward and maybe go up down for the seamers and take spin for the spinners," he had said..
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test Day 1 live: England openers Burns, Sibley solid on flat Chennai track
Why Joe Root & co. are wearing black armbands in Chennai - EXPLAINED
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: Bumrah goes past Srinath to achieve unique feat in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Root receives special cap for his 100th Test from Stokes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aakash Chopra names the England bowler India ‘have to be wary of’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Axar Patel ruled out of first Test against England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah ready to burst IPL myth at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage set for Jofra Archer vs Jasprit Bumrah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karun Nair a reminder on how Indian cricket should handle Australia heroes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kohli is still the main man': Hussain on Rahane impact ahead of Chennai Test
- The former England captain though gave credit to Kohli for his role in creating a winning mentality in the Indian team, which he said was evident even when Kohli was away on paternity leave while the team battled in Australia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin predicts when the ball will start reverse swinging in Chennai Test
- With the first Test starting tomorrow, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has predicted when the ball is likely to start reverse swinging. Tendulkar expects the Chennai track to have bounce due to the red soil content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I will score some big runs': Joe Root gets ready for 'mini-battle' with Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Kohli throws light on relationship with Rahane
- Kohli stressed on the fact that the camaraderie among the bunch is great and said that everyone works towards the only goal of helping India win matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 1st Test live streaming: When and where to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox