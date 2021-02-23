IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'Will get to learn from captain Virat Kohli,' Suryakumar Yadav proud for getting chance to represent India
Suryakumar Yadav in action.(Mumbai Indians/Twitter)
cricket

'Will get to learn from captain Virat Kohli,' Suryakumar Yadav proud for getting chance to represent India

Speaking to Sports Today, Suryakumar Yadav said that he plans to learn a lot from everyone in the Indian dressing room, especially from skipper Virat Kohli.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:41 AM IST

Suryakumar Yadav made a name for himself in the domestic circuit and his exploits in the Indian Premier League over the past few years made him into a household name. But despite all his achievements, the Mumbai batsman had to wait a long time to finally make it into the India squad.

The right-hander had a fantastic IPL season last year in the UAE where his innings of 79* runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore stands as one of the highlights. But Suryakumar was still left out of the T20I squad that was traveling to Australia, a decision that sparked questions from fans and cricket pundits.

Also read: 'NZ players have always been overlooked for 2nd-rate Australians in IPL,' says Simon Doull after Conway's 99* in 1st T20

But the wait for the batsman is finally over as he has received his maiden India call for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. Speaking to Sports Today, Suryakumar Yadav said that he plans to learn a lot from everyone in the Indian dressing room, especially from skipper Virat Kohli.

"I have already started thinking about how I am going to spend time with all the greats over there. I will get to learn so much from our captain Virat Kohli and then there is Rohit Sharma, everyone, A-Z all the players. I am really looking forward to spend quality time, grasp as much as I can," the 30-year-old said.

"There were a few instances during the IPL where I used to dream about winning games for India and I think the opportunity for me has come at the right time. It's on me how I take it and how I make full use of it.

"Not thinking about too much, I would say, I would go one step at a time, take one game at a time. I have a few plans. Obviously, I would love to go ahead and explore in this series," Surya said.

"I am feeling proud that I am going to represent my country in the coming month. I think I went in the flash where everything from where I started cricket, how my parents supported me, everything started playing in my mind when I got the news yesterday," he added.

"And I actually came from practice, I was sitting in the room, waiting to go for a shower and that time I got the news, I was very happy. I was just sitting in one place and thinking, there were a lot of butterflies, yes," he further said.

"The brand of cricket the Indian team is playing is unbelievable. I have following them for a long time. Looking at the players, their contribution, the way they are playing, the way they are lifting their game against different teams has been unbelievable.

"After having that historic win in Australia, I am sure the confidence of the team has gone way above other teams. I am really excited to join them and feel the same thing. And yes rightly said by you I think this time India will win the T20 World Cup in India," he signed off.

Related Stories

Gautam Gambhir and R Ashwin.(File)
cricket

'Ashwin not being part of white-ball cricket is very unfortunate': Gambhir

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Connected chat show, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that it is unfortunate that the India off-spinner is not a part of white-ball scheme of things.
File photo of Chaminda Vaas(AFP)
cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket says Vaas pull out akin to ransom demand

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:07 AM IST
  • Vaas, the fast bowling coach at Sri Lanka Cricket’s high performance center, was appointed to the consultancy role last Friday. He handed in his resignation, effective from March 26.
Indian bowler Ishant Sharma during a practice session.(PTI)
cricket

'Winning World Test Championship will be like winning World Cup'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:14 AM IST
The tall paceman, who plays only Test cricket for India for a while now, has been one of the most improved bowlers in international cricket over the last five years.
Gautam Gambhir and R Ashwin.(File)
cricket

'Ashwin not being part of white-ball cricket is very unfortunate': Gambhir

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Connected chat show, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that it is unfortunate that the India off-spinner is not a part of white-ball scheme of things.
Suryakumar Yadav in action.(Mumbai Indians/Twitter)
cricket

'Will get to learn from captain Kohli,' Suryakumar eager to represent India

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:41 AM IST
Speaking to Sports Today, Suryakumar Yadav said that he plans to learn a lot from everyone in the Indian dressing room, especially from skipper Virat Kohli.
File image of Simon Doull.(Getty Images)
cricket

2nd rate Aussies prefered in IPL over NZ players: Doull after Conway's 99*

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:42 AM IST
The innings prompted India off-spinner R Ashwin to praise the batsman on Twitter while also hinting that he may have been late by a few days in showcasing his talent.
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates.((ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter))
cricket

Ishant Sharma names fast bowler who could lead the pack after he retires

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:41 AM IST
India vs England: Ishant Sharma further said that the Indian team has to know the strengths of individual bowlers and use them accordingly.
Indian Captain Virat Kohli raises his bat.(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG: Kohli one ton away from surpassing Ponting and creating world record

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:05 AM IST
India vs England: If Virat Kohli gets a ton in the pink-ball Test, he would be crossing Ricky Ponting in the list of captains with most international hundreds.
Glenn Maxwell and David Warner.(PTI/File)
cricket

'Got more after being released,' Warner's funny dig at Maxwell's IPL 2021 price

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:41 AM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Maxwell was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 14.25 crore at the IPL Auction 2021 last week, a price tag left cricket fans across the world surprised.
Motera Stadium.(BCCI/Screenshot)
cricket

India vs England: At shiny new Motera, beware the twilight hour

By Abhishek Paul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:35 AM IST
India vs England: Since the first day-night Test was played in 2015, the twilight hour has been bugging batsmen; it is when the nature of the light changes and the eyes have to make the difficult transition from sunlight to floodlight.
Virat Kohli practices under lights at the Motera stadium ahead of the third Test against England.(Twitter/BCCI)
cricket

Motera Test: Team India practice under lights ahead of pink ball match

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:29 PM IST
  • Ind vs Eng: Indian captain Virat Kohli needs a big score under his belt and he would love to get a century at Ahmedabad, just like he did against Bangladesh in India maiden pink ball Test on home soil in October 2019.
File photo of Mike Gatting.(Getty Images)
cricket

MCC open to changing rules of short-pitch bowling

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:03 PM IST
The Committee, headed by Mike Gatting and which also includes the likes of Kumar Sangakkara, Sourav Ganguly and Shane Warne, stressed on maintaining balance between bat and ball.
Australia's David Warner, centre, is assisted from the field after injuring himself while fielding during the one day international cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney,(AP)
cricket

David Warner reveals extent of groin injury

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Warner suffered the injury during the second ODI against India and missed the final ODI, the T20Is that followed and the first two Tests.
Umesh Yadav in action(Getty Images)
cricket

India vs England: Umesh Yadav added to squad for last 2 Test matches

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • Ind vs Eng: Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
A general view of the Sardar Patel Stadium, the world's biggest cricket stadium, is pictured ahead of the third Test match between India and England, in Motera on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (AFP)
cricket

Seat colour at Motera can make it hard for fielders to spot pink ball: Thorpe

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:44 PM IST
India vs England: The four-match series between India and England currently stands level at 1-1 and now both teams will lock horns in a pink-ball Test from Wednesday.
Former Sri Lanka pacer and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas.(PTI)
cricket

Vaas quits as Sri Lanka fast bowling coach days after appointment

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Vaas, who retired from international cricket in 2009 having claimed 355 wickets from 111 tests, was appointed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) only on Friday and announced his resignation effective March 26.
