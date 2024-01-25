India vs Ireland, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Uday Saharan-led IND look for second straight win
India vs Ireland, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Uday Saharan-led India aim to maintain top spot in Group A when they take on Ireland in Bloemfontein.
India vs Ireland, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Team India will aim to keep its position atop Group A of the ICC event when it takes on Ireland in its second World Cup game. They had kickstarted their campaign with a comprehensive win last Saturday, beating Bangladesh at the ...Read More Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein by 84 runs. On a tricky pitch, where stroke-making was a bit difficult, India Uday Saharan combined with Adarsh Singh in a century stand before handy cameos from Aravelly Avanish and Sachin Dhas helped the Boys in Blue post a competitive total of 251. In reply, Bangladesh got off to a promising start before Murugan Abhishek's brilliant catch provided the breakthrough. Saumy Pandey then quickly picked up two wickets to send Bangladesh 4 down in the 15th over. Riding on a valiant 77-run stand between Ariful Islam and Mohammad Shihab James, Bangladesh threatened to make a comeback but the asking rate kept increasing. Their struggle was eventually put to an end by Musheer Khan, who dismissed both batters before Pandey picked two more to fold Bangladesh for 167.
A win on Thursday will help India maintain the top spot in Group A and almost guarantee a place in the Super Six, where the top three teams from each group will progress. The respective members from Group A and D will form a separate group in Super Six, while those from B and C will be clubbed together before the proceedings head towards the playoffs.
- Jan 25, 2024 12:41 PM IST
India vs Ireland, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: How does Group A look before Match 15 of the tournament?
India - Played 1, won 1, points 2, NNR +1.680
Ireland - Played 2, won 1, lost 1, points 2, NRR +1.171
Bangladesh - Played 2, won 1, lost 1, points 2, NRR -0.667
USA - Played 1, won 0, lost 1, points 0, NRR -2.674Jan 25, 2024 12:29 PM IST
India vs Ireland, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: How significant is this match for India?
India vs Ireland, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: If India win today, they will remain atop in the points table for Group A. However, for them to guarantee a place in the Super Six, they need to beat USA in their final game, or one of Ireland and Bangladesh to incur a loss in their last remaining group game.
If India lose, they need to beat USA in their next match, and hope Bangladesh emulate the same as well in their final league game.Jan 25, 2024 12:19 PM IST
India vs Ireland, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: How significant is this match for Ireland?
India vs Ireland, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: If Ireland win today, they will go atop and subsequently stay alive in the tournament. Their chance of making the next round would, however, depend on USA's performance against Bangladesh and India. If USA manage to pull back-to-back stunners, Ireland could be hoping they make it through on the back of their NRR. However, if they lose both or just one, Ireland will be assured a place in Super Six.
If Ireland lose, they would want USA to lose both their games.Jan 25, 2024 12:10 PM IST
India vs Ireland, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: How has India's campaign fared so far?
India vs Ireland, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: India played only one match so far in the tournament, where they beat Bangladesh by 84 runs.Jan 25, 2024 12:01 PM IST
India vs Ireland, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: How has Ireland's campaign fared so far?
India vs Ireland, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Ireland played two matches so far in ICC U19 World Cup 2024. They beat USA by seven wickets in their Group A opener before Bangladesh defeated them by six wickets on January 22.Jan 25, 2024 11:45 AM IST
