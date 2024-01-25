India vs Ireland, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Uday Saharan-led IND look for second straight win

India vs Ireland, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Team India will aim to keep its position atop Group A of the ICC event when it takes on Ireland in its second World Cup game. They had kickstarted their campaign with a comprehensive win last Saturday, beating Bangladesh at the ...Read More Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein by 84 runs. On a tricky pitch, where stroke-making was a bit difficult, India Uday Saharan combined with Adarsh Singh in a century stand before handy cameos from Aravelly Avanish and Sachin Dhas helped the Boys in Blue post a competitive total of 251. In reply, Bangladesh got off to a promising start before Murugan Abhishek's brilliant catch provided the breakthrough. Saumy Pandey then quickly picked up two wickets to send Bangladesh 4 down in the 15th over. Riding on a valiant 77-run stand between Ariful Islam and Mohammad Shihab James, Bangladesh threatened to make a comeback but the asking rate kept increasing. Their struggle was eventually put to an end by Musheer Khan, who dismissed both batters before Pandey picked two more to fold Bangladesh for 167.

