India vs Ireland Live Streaming For Free: When, where and how to watch IND vs IRE 1st T20I

All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah as India take on Ireland in a three-match T20I series starting Friday (August 18) at Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. Bumrah will not only be back on the field after close to a year but he will also captain India for the first time in a limited-over fixture - he had led India in a Test match in England last year, which was also his last full tour with the Indian side before getting down with a back injury. He did make a brief comeback for the home T20Is against Australia in September but was ruled out after aggravating the injury. Since then it has been a long and anxious wait to see India's pace spearhead back on the field. India vs Ireland Live Streaming, 1st T20I

The wait will finally end when he steps on the field on Friday. In the pre-match press conference, Bumrah erased all doubts about his fitness and said that he has been preparing by bowling 15 overs a day at times and his body is ready to take the long haul. The two practice sessions that India had prior to the series opener certainly corroborated Bumrah.

While all the attention will surely be on Bumrah, it would be unfair to state he is the only attraction in the Ireland series. Bumrah will lead a side full of cricketers that can be the superstars of Indian cricket going forward. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varman, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, and Arshdeep Singh will look to put their best foot forward to impress the selectors. They might not have a chance to play ODI World Cup slated to begin in October but next year's T20 World Cup can undoubtedly have their names.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I live streaming details

When is India vs Ireland first T20I match?

The India vs Ireland first T20I will be played on August 18, 2023.

Where will India vs Ireland first T20I be played?

The India vs Ireland first T20I will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin, Ireland.

At what time does the India vs Ireland first T20I start?

The India vs Ireland first T20I will start at 7:30 PM (IST) and the toss will take place half an hour before the scheduled start.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Ireland first T20I live?

The India vs Ireland first T20I will be broadcast live on Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD, and Sports18 Khel

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs Ireland first T20I for free?

The live streaming of India vs Ireland first T20I will be available on the JioCinema website and app for free. Viewers can also catch the live updates here at hindustantimes.com.

India squad for Ireland series: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland squad for India series: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young.

