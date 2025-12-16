India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and co. seek statement win after semifinal sealed

Live

India face off against Malaysia, who were thumped by Pakistan and bowled out for 48, before making a better account of themselves but still falling short against the UAE in the following match. Malaysia have nothing to play for except pride, and that's often the most dangerous kind of opposition to run into in such situations – but India's youngsters won't mind a bit of a challenge against them after looking comfortable in the first two games for the vast majority of them. It is also a new venue in Dubai for India A, having played both their games at the ICC Academy Ground thus far. Known as ‘7he Sevens Stadium’, today's venue is a fresh one being utilised for its first set of Youth ODIs in this tournament. Having hosted big scores and tight finishes alike, it seems to be a good ODI playing surface, and will hopefully make for an interesting match between two teams with contrasting fortunes thus far in this tournament. India squad for Asia Cup U-19 Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Yuvraj Gohil, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Harvansh Pangalia