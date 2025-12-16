India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and co. seek statement win after semifinal sealed
India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup 2025: With a spot in the knockout stages already in the bag following big wins over the UAE and Pakistan, India's young colts have a chance to show out against Malaysia with minimal stakes – not least Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who always promises fireworks.
India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup 2025: India's young stars over in Dubai put in the hard work and showed their mettle to seal qualification with a victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in their second group stage game. Now, with their spot in the semifinals set with a game to spare, opportunity arises for Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and co. to take the weight of expectations off their shoulders and try to put on a showcase of their talent....Read More
India face off against Malaysia, who were thumped by Pakistan and bowled out for 48, before making a better account of themselves but still falling short against the UAE in the following match. Malaysia have nothing to play for except pride, and that's often the most dangerous kind of opposition to run into in such situations – but India's youngsters won't mind a bit of a challenge against them after looking comfortable in the first two games for the vast majority of them.
It is also a new venue in Dubai for India A, having played both their games at the ICC Academy Ground thus far. Known as ‘7he Sevens Stadium’, today's venue is a fresh one being utilised for its first set of Youth ODIs in this tournament. Having hosted big scores and tight finishes alike, it seems to be a good ODI playing surface, and will hopefully make for an interesting match between two teams with contrasting fortunes thus far in this tournament.
India squad for Asia Cup U-19
Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Yuvraj Gohil, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Harvansh Pangalia
India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi gunning for top scorer despite disappointing outing
India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Suryavanshi's tournament got off to a sensational start as he scored a remarkable 171 off just 95 balls vs UAE. An innings which included 14 sixes but also plenty of confidence-building batting craft, Suryavanshi looked set for a monster performance vs Pakistan – but was dismissed cheaply on 5. Nevertheless, he remains second in the run-scoring charts, within touching distance of Pakistan opener Minhas. Up against Malaysia, he will be chomping at the bit to rack up another big score.
India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup 2025: 90-run win vs Pakistan
India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup 2025: India enter this match after a clinical and uplifting performance against Pakistan: they scored only 240 batting first, but took some digging deep to even get there. Defending that total, the bowlers should all their quality to take regular wickets and keep the rivals out of the contest, setting up the win thanks to some excellent fielding as well.
India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup 2025: HELLO AND WELCOME!
India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup 2025: India's U-19 unit under Ayush Mhatre have already sealed their place in the semifinals of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup, but have one more group stage match to get through. There are a couple of intriguing subplots to work through as we get going in Dubai, but against a Malaysia team still trying to fight their feet against this level of opposition, there probably won't be much concern. Hopefully a good game around the corner, stay tuned!