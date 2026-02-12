IND vs NAM T20 World Cup LIVE Updates: Jasprit Bumrah’s return sparks big selection call, Siraj set to make way

Live

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: India are set to take on Namibia in their second game of the tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

IND vs NAM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Follow Latest Updates

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: Team India will play their second match of the tournament against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. After opening their campaign with a win over USA, the focus will be on raising overall performance and sharpening combinations ahead of tougher challenges. The team management may treat this contest as an ideal opportunity to fine-tune plans before the high-voltage clash against Pakistan on February 15. India were far from their best in the previous outing, particularly with the bat, where apart from Suryakumar Yadav, none of the top-order batters managed to build momentum or play a defining knock, resulting in a total that fell short of their usual standards. The bowlers, however, stepped up under pressure and ensured a comfortable victory by keeping the opposition in check. Heading into the Namibia game, India will be eager to produce a more complete performance and stamp authority early in the tournament. Abhishek Sharma’s recent health scare could prove a bigger worry for India right now than their upcoming World Cup clash against Namibia. The young opener had been hospitalised for a couple of days due to a stomach infection and viral fever before being discharged on Wednesday, and the team management is likely to tread carefully with his recovery. Rushing him back onto the field without proper rest may not be the smartest move, especially with the crucial Pakistan encounter scheduled for Sunday. India would want him fully fit and firing for that high-pressure game, where his aggressive presence at the top can put any opposition under immediate pressure and set the tone early. Jasprit Bumrah looks ready to make his comeback after sitting out the previous match because of minor fitness issues. The star pacer has returned to full training ahead of the Namibia fixture and bowled at good intensity in the nets. During one of the sessions, he even caused a brief moment of concern when a sharp yorker struck Ishan Kishan on the knee. The wicketkeeper-batter needed a quick check from the physio but soon got back up and continued his practice, easing worries within the camp. With Bumrah appearing match-fit again, the team management is likely to bring him straight back into the playing XI. Mohammed Siraj, who delivered a solid performance against the USA, could be the one to make way despite his impressive outing. India seem keen to have their premier fast bowler back leading the attack as they look to fine-tune combinations and build momentum going deeper into the tournament. ...Read More

