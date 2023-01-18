Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs NZ live on TV and online

Published on Jan 18, 2023 07:43 AM IST

The first ODI between India vs New Zealand will be held in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. Follow here live streaming, when and where to watch details of IND vs NZ cricket match.

ByHT Sports Desk

India host New Zealand in the first ODI of their three-match series, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The ODI series will kickstart New Zealand's tour of India, and it will be followed by a three-match T20I series. Team India captain Rohit Sharma will be aiming to begin the series on a strong note, as preparation for the upcoming ODI Cricket World Cup. India recently ended their three-match ODI home series against Sri Lanka on Sunday, winning the third ODI by 317 runs. Rohit and Co. won the previous two games also, sealing a 3-0 whitewash. All eyes will be on Umran Malik, who has been receiving rave reviews for his pace bowling and he will be aiming to grab a surprise spot in the upcoming World Cup.

When will the India vs New Zealand first ODI take place?

The India vs New Zealand first ODI will take place on Wednesday (January 18), 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs New Zealand first ODI take place?

The India vs New Zealand first ODI will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand first ODI in India?

The India vs New Zealand first ODI will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of India vs New Zealand first ODI be available?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand first ODI will be available on Hotstar in India.

