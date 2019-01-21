India vs New Zealand 2019 match schedule: Full Schedule, Match Timing, Time Table

India start the second leg of their tour down under as they begin the series against New Zealand from January 23. Virat Kohli and his men will take on the Kane Williamson-led Kiwis in 5 one-day internationals and 3 T20 internationals in 19-day tour that will see the team play 8 matches.

Here is the full schedule of the tour:

1st ODI - January 23, Wednesday, New Zealand vs India, McLean Park, Napier, 7:30 am IST

2nd ODI - January 26, Saturday, New Zealand vs India, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 7:30 am IST

3rd ODI - January 28, Monday, New Zealand vs India, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 7:30 am IST

4th ODI - January 31, Thursday, New Zealand vs India, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 7:30 am IST

5th ODI - February 03, Sunday, New Zealand vs India, Westpac Stadium, Wellington 7:30 am IST

1st T20I - February 06, Wednesday, New Zealand vs India, Westpac Stadium, Wellington 12:30 pm IST

2nd T20I- February 08, Friday, New Zealand vs India, Eden Park, Auckland, 11:30 AM IST

3rd T20I - February 10, Sunday, New Zealand vs India, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 12:30 PM IST

India, ranked second in the ICC ODI rankings, will take on the third-placed Balck Caps in five one-dayers before playing three T20s. The first of the five ODIs will be played in Napier on 23 January.

The visiting squad has landed in the land of the kiwis and were greeted with a loud cheer by eager Indian supporters as they touched down in Auckland.

However, the loudest reception was reserved for Team India skipper Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

India’s ODI squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill

India’s T20I squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 12:58 IST