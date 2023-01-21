India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ live online and on TV

The second ODI between India and New Zealand is set to be played on Saturday at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Team India are currently leading 1-0 in the three-match series and would look to seal it with another win in the second game.

It was a close shave for Rohit Sharma and Co. in the first match which they managed to win by 12 runs in the last over. The Men in Blue will need to buckle up in the bowling department and set their house in order, to raise their standards. Therefore one or two changes among the bowlers is expected. On the other hand, Shubman Gill's double ton and good show by the middle order in past few games, gives assurance about the team's batting. Skipper Rohit might want to get some more runs under his belt and remove the monkey off his back as it has been quite some time since he reached the three figure mark.

As for New Zealand, they would draw inspiration from the fact that they came pretty close to nailing the target of 350 runs in Hyderabad. But they have batting worries to resolve as the middle order had fallen like a house of cards in the previous game. In Daryl Mitchell, they have found a match winning all-rounder who takes wickets and bats in the top five. A win on Saturday, will keep them alive in the series and a loss would give India an unassailable 2-0 lead. Given the high stakes, a highly competitive faceoff between the two teams is on the cards.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI be held?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI start?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI be available?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be available on Disney+Hotstar in India.

