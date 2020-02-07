India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: When, where and how to watch live telecast on TV and live streaming online

Feb 07, 2020

After losing the first ODI in Hamilton, Team India will look to bounce back and take the ongoing three-match series into the decider when they take on New Zealand at the Eden Park on Saturday. On Wednesday, India couldn’t manage to defend a stiff 348-run target as New Zealand rode on Ross Taylor’s unbeaten ton to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

However, Virat Kohli and boys will feel confident in their abilities to level the series and set up a decider as they did the same against Australia at home, wherein they bounced back from a 10-wicket opening defeat to take the series 2-1.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will take place at Edn Park, Auckland.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI begin?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match begins at 7:30 AM IST on Saturday (February 8).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.