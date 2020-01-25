India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: India Predicted XI - Virat Kohli to make one critical change

cricket

India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand after Virat Kohli & co. defeated the Kiwis by 6 wickets in the first T20I in Auckland. Shreyas Iyer proved to be the hero with the bat, and helping India complete a tricky chase with ease. KL Rahul, who has been preferred over Rishabh Pant as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the series, was also spectacular, scoring a quickfire half century on the top. Riding high on confidence, the visitors will prepare for 2nd T20I which takes place Sunday. Will Virat Kohli be tweaking his playing XI or will he go with the same winning combination?

Here are India’s Predicted XI for 2nd T20I against New Zealand:

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma’s inconsistencies in the shortest format continued in the first T20I in Auckland as he was dismissed for just 7 runs, just a ball after he struck a six. He has scored three half centuries in last 10 T20Is, but has scored just 62 runs in the remaining 7 games. He would be hoping to be more consistent before the T20I World Cup, so that he can contribute to his side on the biggest stage. But his place in the team is never in question.

Lokesh Rahul (wk): Is there any position in which KL Rahul cannot bat on at the moment? If 2018 was the breakout year for wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, 2020 is looking to be KL Rahul’s coming-of-the-age year. He found himself a new role in the team - that of a wicketkeeper. He was also tried as a lower middle-order batsman, and he was mighty impressive, scoring 80 off 52 balls. He played another useful knock as an opener in the first T20I, scoring a quickfire fifty. He is surely making a case for himself to be in India’s World Cup T20I squad.

Virat Kohli (c): The Indian captain Virat Kohli played a useful knock of 45 runs in the first T20I. Having missed out on centuries thrice in the past last few ODIs, missing out on a half century could play a trick in Kohli’s mind. He will be eager to get a big score in the 2nd T20I.

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer proved why he has been backed by the selectors despite a few hiccups. He smashed an unbeaten 58 in 29 balls to help India chase down 204 in Auckland. On his day, Iyer is a match-winner.

Manish Pandey: Manish Pandey could provide stability in the middle order, when the chips are falling down. He stuck around with Iyer when things were starting to look bad in Auckland, and allowed his teammate to go after the bowlers, while holding on to the other end. His fielding is an additional asset to the team.

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube might not been doing wonders with the bat. But his role as a part-time bowler has certainly benefited the team and it could see him getting a longer run in India’s playing XI. On his day, he can prove to be a destructive batsmen as well.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja’s role as a lower-order batsman has increased significantly in Hardik Pandya’s absence. He has been reliable as a bowler in the middle overs to curb the economy, and is also been trusted to hit a few big ones coming lower down the order. He will be preferred over Kuldeep Yadav.

Navdeep Saini: Navdeep Saini replacing Shardul Thakur could be the one big change in the team. Thakur has been excellent as a lower-order batsman. But he has proven to be an expensive customer with the ball, and Saini, who was lethal with the new ball against Australia, might be given a go ahead.

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami bowled at an economy of 13.35 in the first T20I. But the 2019 was his year - and he has managed to gain trust from the captain and the selectors. ‘2nd innings’ Shami will be eager to make a comeback in the 2nd T20I.

Yuzvendra Chahal: When all the bowlers were getting hammered for runs, Yuzvendra Chahal managed to emerge as the economical one in the first T20I in Auckland, giving away 32 runs in 4 overs at an economy rate of 8.

Jasprit Bumrah: The importance of Jasprit Bumrah in the team becomes clear when you look at how his Indian teammates, commentators and the fans across the world reacted to him twisting his ankle while bowling in the first T20I. Bumrah has led India’s pace department for the past couple of years, and he has proved to be especially effective on overseas pitches.