India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: 'Grateful to God': Ajaz Patel on his 10-wickets haul

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel expressed happiness after he became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings.

He achieved the feat against India during the second Test match here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

"After I came off the field things took place very quickly. These kinds of things don't really sink in too late. Obviously, it's a special moment. I am not gonna lie about it. It is special for me. I met my family, my mom and dad, wife. It's neither easy being a cricketer, spending a lot of time away from home," said Ajaz Patel during a virtual press conference.

"Coming back home to Mumbai, to Wankhede and producing something like this is quite special. I am grateful to God that he blessed me with such an occasion," he added.

Talking about Day 2, the spinner said he is hopeful that his side will turn up the game and achieve victory.

"This is what makes Test cricket so exciting. Things can flip very quickly. It just takes one session to change the match, so we are still in the game and have the second innings to go and will be looking forward to tomorrow's game," said Ajaz Patel.

Coming to the match, it was a wicket galore at the Wankhede Stadium on Day 2 as India and New Zealand bowlers scalped 16 wickets in total after which hosts find themselves on the top of the ongoing second Test here at Mumbai.

After the end of Day 2 play, India's score in the second innings read 69/0 with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on the field with innings of 38* and 29* respectively. Hosts now lead Kiwis by 332.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON