India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ live on TV and online

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Team India will look to settle the score in Christchurch on Wednesday as they meet New Zealand in the final ODI of the three-match series. The Men In Blue were hammered by seven wickets in the series opener, and the following clash was abandoned due to rain. However, the Men In Blue will hope to finish the tour on a strong note, having already defeated the Black Caps in the T20Is.

While the line-up is likely to remain more or less the same but it will be interesting to see if Sanju Samson is picked in place of Rishabh Pant. Both the wicketkeeper-batters were fielding in the playing XI in the first ODI, but Samson was dropped in the previous encounter. Deepak Hooda walked into the XI in place of Samson, which skipper Shikhar Dhawan stated sixth bowling option as the reason behind it.

Here is the live streaming details of India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI:

Where will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

When will the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match start?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will start at 7:00 AM IST. The toss for the same will take place at 06:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match in India?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will broadcast on DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match in India?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be available on Amazon Prime Video. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON