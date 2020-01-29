India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Hamilton weather and pitch report: Chances of rain in Hamilton

cricket

The Indian cricket team will be looking to secure their first T20I series win in New Zealand when they take the field during the third encounter of the ongoing five-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. Virat Kohli & Co won the first two matches quite easily with both batsmen and bowlers performing brilliantly. A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first ever T20I series’ win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. India are currently unbeaten in five T20I series since the 2019 ODI World Cup.

The Hamilton sun is going to be as relentless as it was in Auckland with the maximum temperature being 26 degree Celsius and the minimum being 16 degree Celsius. The cloud cover will be somewhat around 91 percent with a very slight chance of rain. According to Accuweather, there is chance of 1mm rain but that should not be a major issue.

Tim Southee referred to the pitch as a typical white-ball pitch and the fans can expect a lot of big hits from batsmen on both sides. The early morning rain is not likely to affect the match and the turf should be a belter.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell