India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in Hamilton: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 10:27 IST

India look to secure their first T20I series win in New Zealand when they take the field during the third encounter of the ongoing five-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. Virat Kohli & Co won the first two matches quite easily with both batsmen and bowlers both performing brilliantly. A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first ever T20I series’ win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. India are currently unbeaten in five T20I series since the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will take place at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I begin?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match begins at 12:20 pm IST on Wednesday (January 29).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be available at Hotstar.