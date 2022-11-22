Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ live online and on TV

Published on Nov 22, 2022 07:31 AM IST

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming, match timings and venue.

India's stand in coach VVS Laxman, left, with captain Hardik Pandya (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India are currently leading 1-0 in the three match T20I series, after beating New Zealand in the second T20I on Sunday .The third and final T20I between the two teams will be played on Tuesday, November 22. As the first match was abandoned due to rain, the Men in Blue will have to win the third match to claim the series while hosts New Zealand will try to level the series with a victory over the visitors.

After Suryakumar's blitzkrieg on Sunday, it's quite evident that the right-handed batter has continued his hot form from the T20 World Cup to the series. In batting, Suryakumar is the biggest USP for Team India at the moment. However, the woes at the top have contined as new openers Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan failed to give a quick start in the previous match. Captain Hardik Pandya would hope the openers to fire and the middle order to deliver in the third T20I match.

In bowling, Team India is having plenty of options as all-rounder Deepak Hooda provided the sixth bowling option on Sunday. Pandya himself didn't bowl but including him, the team is having seven bowling options. It was a brilliant bowling performance in the second game and the team would look to emulate the same.

Here are the live streaming details for the third T20I between India and New Zealand

When will the India vs New Zealand 3rd and final T20I match be played?

India vs New Zealand 3rd and final T20I match will be played on Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd and final T20I match be played?

India vs New Zealand 3rd and final T20I match will be played at McLean Park, Napier

What time will the India vs New Zealand 3rd and final T20I match start?

India vs New Zealand 3rd and final T20I match will start at 12:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 3rd and final T20I match in India?

India vs New Zealand 3rd and final T20I match can be watched on DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs New Zealand 3rd and final T20I match in India?

India vs New Zealand 3rd and final T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

