India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: When, where and how to watch live telecast on TV and live streaming online

cricket

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 20:46 IST

A 5-0 whitewash will be on the mind when Virat Kohli and his boys take on New Zealand in the final T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. For the hosts, it will be all about playing for pride after they lost the third and fourth T20I in the Super Over, having dominated majority of the game in both the encounters. India skipper Kohli has often spoken about the need to keep the winning momentum going when it comes to the shortest format of the game and that is exactly what his team has been doing against the Kiwis in this 5-match series.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match will take place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I begin?

The India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match begins at 12:30 pm IST on Sunday (February 2).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 5th T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

(With PTI inputs)