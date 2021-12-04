'Are you watching Anil Kumble?': Cricket stars and legends hail Ajaz Patel’s 'unreal, phenomenal' feat

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Saturday became only the third bowler and first in 22 years to claim all ten wickets in an innings as finished with 10 for 119 against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on day 2 of the second Test.

Ajaz joined the likes of Anil Kumble (1999 against Pakistan) and Jim Laker (1956 against Australia) with his final wicket on day 2, dismissing Mohammed Siraj as India finished with 325 runs. Following the historic feat, cricket fraternity couldn't keep calm as Twitter was filled with congratulatory messages for the Mumbai-born left-arm spinner.

Patel Indian ho ya New Zealand ka, Kamal hi karta hai! Congratulations #AjazPatel for becoming the first Kiwi and the only 3rd player in Test history to achieve this extraordinary feat! #INDvzNZ — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 4, 2021

One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man - Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ #AjazPatel pic.twitter.com/M81eUeSrX4 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 4, 2021

That’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen!! Ajaz Patel….what a phenomenal performance — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) December 4, 2021

This is phenomenal ! pic.twitter.com/OV7uGI86cI — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) December 4, 2021

WHAT’S JUST HAPPENED HAHAHA — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 4, 2021

Are you watching @anilkumble1074 bhai? 😅 Your exclusive club might get a new member today! #AjazPatel #INDvNZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 4, 2021

Ajaz picked four wickets on day 1 of the Mumbai Test whcih included the dimissals of Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli for a duck.

He began day 2 continuing with same momentum as he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha and R Ashwin in successive deliveries in just the second over of the morning before being denied the hat-trick. Ajaz then picked the remaining four amid Mayank Agarwal's impressive 150 that helped India finished with a mighty 325.

With his figures of 10 for 119, Ajaz did not just record the best figures by a bowler in an innings against India, but also for New Zealand