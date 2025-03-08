India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: IND vs NZ head-to-head record in ODIs and ICC events

India and New Zealand are set to battle it out for the chance to lift the ICC Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and add a first piece of ODI silverware for the first time in many years for either of these teams. India and New Zealand are familiar foes by this point, and this is a matchup that has seen the Kiwis come out on top over the Indians more often than not in the recent past. New Zealand's Kane Williamson and India's KL Rahul in action.(ANI Photo)

While India beat New Zealand in the group stages earlier in this tournament, as well as twice in the ODI World Cup in 2023, including the semifinal, they will also have memories of that 2019 World Cup semifinal loss, the WTC final loss in 2021, and for some, going all the way back to that heartbreaker in the 2000 Champions Trophy final in Kenya, where Chris Cairns helped the Kiwis to their first and so far only ICC white-ball trophy.

Here are all the details on India vs New Zealand’s head-to-head in ODI cricket:

India vs New Zealand head-to-head

India and New Zealand have played each other 119 times in ODI cricket, and India hold a fairly healthy lead over the Kiwis in this head-to-head. The men in blue have won out 61 times over the Kiwis, but New Zealand do have 50 wins as well, along with one tie and seven no-results.

In their last 10 completed matches, India lead New Zealand narrowly 6-4 in ODIs — but this doesn’t tell the full story, as India are on a six-match winning streak against the Kiwis. Significantly, the New Zealand win streak came in home conditions as well as that Manchester semifinal, while India have dominated in Asian conditions.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head at ICC events

In ICC events, it’s a dead heat between these two teams. Across 10 World Cup matches and two Champions Trophy matches, both these teams have won six times each. It’s 5-5 at World Cups, and 1-1 in the Champions Trophy, with nothing to separate these two teams from each other.

India do have the recent form, however, having won the last three matches in a row. The trend continues here, with New Zealand’s wins coming largely in England and at home, plus that 2000 win in Kenya, while India have had the rub of the green in Asian conditions.