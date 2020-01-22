India vs New Zealand full schedule: Date and time of all the matches

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 18:16 IST

Team India will look to continue their good run of form when they take on New Zealand in the upcoming series. The two teams are scheduled to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in a month and a half long tour for Virat Kohli’s troops. India did exceedingly well recently on home soil where they got the better of South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Australia. However, New Zealand on home turf will pose a massive threat to their good run and the visitors will have to be wary of the threat posed by Kane Williamson.

India vs New Zealand T20I series:

1st T20I: January 24 at Eden Park in Auckland (12:20 PM)

2nd T20I: January 26 at Eden Park in Auckland (12:20 PM)

3rd T20I: January 29 at Seddon Park in Hamilton (12:30 PM)

4th ODI: January 31 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington (12:30 PM)

5th ODI: February 2 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui (12:30 PM)

India vs New Zealand ODI series:

1st ODI: February 5 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington (7:30 AM)

2nd ODI: February 8 at Eden Park in Auckland (7:30 AM)

3rd ODI: February 11 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui (7:30 PM)

Practice Game

3-day Match: February 14-16 at Seddon Park in Hamilton (3:30 AM)

India vs New Zealand Test series:

1st Test: February 21-25 at Basin Reserve in Wellington (3:30 AM )

2nd Test: February 29-March 4 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch (3:30 AM)