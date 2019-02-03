India vs New Zealand: How’s the Josh? Team India celebrates series win in style - Watch

The Indian cricket team continued their brilliant run of form as they clinched the five-match series against New Zealand after beating the hosts in the fifth ODI encounter in Wellington on Sunday.

Ambati Rayudu top-scored with 90 in India’s innings of 252, while the hosts in reply were all out for 217 in the 45th over. The 4-1 scoreline is the best that india have achieved in New Zealand across formats since they stated touring the country in 1967.

After the presentation ceremony, the Indian cricket team had just one question to ask - “How’s the josh?”

“High Sir!” came the roaring reply as the team celebrated their win.

The phrase from the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bollywood movie ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ has found a lot of popularity after it was used by a number of politicians and Team India also celebrated the win with the now iconic movie line.

As per tradition, the trophy was lifted by the youngest member of the team - Shubman Gill - and the veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan even broke into dance as the Indian cricket team players celebrated in Wellington.

“Coming here and beating New Zealand 4-1 is a massive achievement. They play very good cricket, so it is a great take away for us. Last time we were thrashed 4-0. We didn’t have a point to prove but we just wanted to play good cricket, which we have been doing for the past 8-10 months now,” Rohit Sharma said after the match.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 19:33 IST