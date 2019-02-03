India vs New Zealand: Yuzvendra Chahal asks Rohit Sharma if he can bat at number three instead of Virat Kohli - Watch

India defeated New Zealand by 35 runs in the final ODI to clinch the five-match series at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday.

Defending a total of 252 runs, Indian bowlers finished the match in the 45th over as they bundled out the entire New Zealand team for 217 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was India’s top scorer in the fourth ODI, asked stand-in captain Rohit Sharma if he can replace Virat Kohli at number three in the T20 series in an episode of Chahal TV. First, Rohit said that the team doesn’t care about the number eleven batsman but then said he will speak to the team management if Chahal can be promoted up the order.

“I’ll speak to the management and see if we can send you at number three. But I want you to be the top scorer in a match we win, not in a match we lose,” said Rohit Sharma.

India were all out for 92 runs and lost the fourth ODI by eight wickets.

Rohit Sharma was all praise for Amabati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar for stringing a 98-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

“All of our players performed well in this series. Today was a perfect match for us. We lost four wickets for 18 runs, then I started getting reminded of the last match, where we were all out for 90-odd. But, Amabati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar strung a brilliant partnership and we want our batsman to flourish in these situations. Rayudu’s performance will give him and the team confidence. It was also important for Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya to finish well, which they did,” said Rohit.

