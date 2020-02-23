India vs New Zealand: ‘Ishant was left to himself’ - Sanjay Manjrekar identifies big difference between India and New Zealand bowling attacks

cricket

New Zealand dragged their lead to 183 thanks to handy contributions from the lower order and this put a lot of pressure on the Indian batting order. Trent Boult then got rid of Prithvi Shaw was a short of a good length delivery which reared up on Shaw who could only fend it off to Tom Latham at square leg.

This set the tone perfectly for New Zealand as they made a concerted effort to test the mettle of the Indian batting with come consistent and aggressive short-pitched bowling. The bowlers came from around the wicket and banged the ball in short. Mayank Agarwal looked confident but then he was strangled down the leg side. The biggest jolt came when Trent Boult came from around the wicket and angled the short ball into Kohli who went for the hook, but could only feather it through to BJ Watling.

Speaking about the tactics, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris said on commentary: ‘This has been a concerted effort by New Zealand, they have bowled the short ball and then followed it up with a good length ball on off stump asking the Indian batsmen to drive. This has tested the technique of these batsmen.’

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, who too was doing commentary, observed the big difference between the two bowling attacks.

“Ishant was left to himself to figure out the lines and lengths, Shami too and Bumrah were figuring out a way for themselves. For New Zealand it seems to be more of a teamwork plan, all the bowlers have stuck to this plan pf bouncers. The slowness of the pitch and the loopy in the bounce has been a problem for the Indian batsmen,” Manjrekar said.

India ended the day on 144/4 and they still trail New Zealand by 39 runs. Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari were unbeaten and they will need to battle it out even on day 4.