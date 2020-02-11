e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson hails ‘outstanding’ New Zealand performance after series win

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson hails ‘outstanding’ New Zealand performance after series win

New Zealand beat India by five wickets in the third ODI at Mount Maunganui and condemned India to their first bilateral ODI series whitewash in 31 years.

cricket Updated: Feb 11, 2020 16:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mount Maunganui
New Zealand's Martin Guptill celebrates his 50 runs.
New Zealand's Martin Guptill celebrates his 50 runs.(AP)
         

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was all praise for his side who sealed a 3-0 series whitewash over India on Tuesday. The Kiwis beat India by five wickets in the third ODI at Mount Maunganui and condemned India to their first bilateral ODI series whitewash in 31 years.

READ: Didn’t deserve to be on the winning side at all this series - Virat Kohli

“An outstanding performance. Very clinical - India put us under pressure, but the way the guys fought back with the ball and kept them to a par total,” said Williamson in the post-match presentation ceremony.

India were seemingly racing towards a score close to 350 with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul going big guns. But New Zealand put the breaks on the Indian innings in the last four overs.

READ: First time in 31 years! Kohli & Co suffer ODI series whitewash

Openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls’ 106-run partnership provided a foundation on which the batsmen after them built the successful run chase.

“The cricket smarts in the second half was outstanding to see,” said Williamson. “We know how good they are at all formats, but for us the clarity about the roles the guys had was the most important thing. The ODI side will be taking this momentum into the Australia series. Outstanding effort against a brilliant India side.”

