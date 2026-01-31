IND vs NZ 5th T20I LIVE Score: India look to bounce back in series finale before T20 World Cup
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Score: Having lost the fourth T20I, India will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the final T20I, which is also their last international outing before the T20 World Cup.
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Score: Despite their 50-run defeat in Vizag, India are still expected to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. Now Suryakumar Yadav and Co. take on New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, which is also their last international outing before the World Cup. India experimented with their line-up in the fourth T20I, fielding a six-batter, five-bowler combination, with Varun Chakaravarthy rested. In the final T20I, they are expected to go with a full-strength squad, excluding Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma, who are recovering from injuries....Read More
New Zealand are still trying to pick their strongest XI while dealing with injuries and player unavailability. Finn Allen, who topped the BBL run chart with 466 runs at 184.18, is a key addition ahead of the fixture. The arrival of Allen will be a huge boost, and he is expected to open with in-form Tim Seifert. For India, Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck last match, which saw Sanju Samson find some form. But Samson needs to get a big score before the T20 World Cup, which will help him further cement his spot in the playing XI. Ishan Kishan's recent form has put pressure on Samson.
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Score: Suryakumar is 33 runs away from becoming the 12th player in the world with 3000 T20I runs. Can he reach that landmark tonight?
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Score: Kishan missed the fourth T20I due to a niggle but is expected to play in the final T20I, according to batting coach Kotak. Axar, who missed the last three fixtures due to injury, is also fit and in contention.
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Score: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Score: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's fifth and final T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. India lost the previous fixture but has already clinched the series, leading 4-1. They will want to get back to winning ways as it's also their last international outing before the T20 World Cup.