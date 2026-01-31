IND vs NZ 5th T20I LIVE Score: India look to bounce back in series finale before T20 World Cup

Live

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Score: India's Hardik Pandya celebrates a wicket with captain Suryakumar Yadav.

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Score: Despite their 50-run defeat in Vizag, India are still expected to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. Now Suryakumar Yadav and Co. take on New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, which is also their last international outing before the World Cup. India experimented with their line-up in the fourth T20I, fielding a six-batter, five-bowler combination, with Varun Chakaravarthy rested. In the final T20I, they are expected to go with a full-strength squad, excluding Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma, who are recovering from injuries. New Zealand are still trying to pick their strongest XI while dealing with injuries and player unavailability. Finn Allen, who topped the BBL run chart with 466 runs at 184.18, is a key addition ahead of the fixture. The arrival of Allen will be a huge boost, and he is expected to open with in-form Tim Seifert. For India, Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck last match, which saw Sanju Samson find some form. But Samson needs to get a big score before the T20 World Cup, which will help him further cement his spot in the playing XI. Ishan Kishan's recent form has put pressure on Samson. ...Read More

