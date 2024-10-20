India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 5: NZ eye famous win amid rain threat, IND hoping for miracle collapse

India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 5: New Zealand only faced four deliveries in their second innings, before rain stopped play. The visitors are at 0/0 and will be chasing a target og 107 runs against India on Day 5 of their ongoing first Test, in Bengaluru on Sunday. Tom Latham and Devon Conway will resume batting on Day 5, and Rohit Sharma will be eyeing some early wickets....Read More

India's attempt at a comeback took them to 462 on Day 4 in their second innings, after posting only 46 in their first innings In response to India's 46, New Zealand posted 402 in their first innings. The hosts will also be disappointed, considering that at one point, they expected to post a bigger target. The collapse began when Sarfaraz Khan fell in the pre-Tea session, departing for 150 off 195 balls, followed by Rishabh Pant narrowly missing out on a ton. Pant registered 99 off 105 balls.

In the final session, India failed to show any intent and had to settle for a 107-run lead. For New Zealand, Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke took three-wicket hauls respectively. The hosts will be hoping to make 107 look like 250-plus on Sunday, but realistically they don't stand a chance. But the pitch could provide plenty of help to the pacers and spinners. Also, the lowest target ever defended successfully in a Test by India is 107 vs Australia in 2004.