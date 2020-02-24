India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 4: Ajinkya Rahane key for India’s fightback

cricket

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 02:20 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 Live: India will start Day 4 on the backfoot, trailing by 39 runs and six wickets in hand. With Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari being in the middle, India need a solid batting show from the two to help the visitors to take a solid lead of somewhere close to 200-250 runs, to put a little pressure on the hosts.But with Kiwi pacers breathing fire, it seems a little difficult for the India at the moment to bounce back, but cricket can always bring a surprise.

India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 4:

02:30 hrs: Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 4 of the first Test between India and New Zealand. The New Zealand have the match in the back, and front of their pockets at the moment. If Kiwis can take quick wickets early on in the day, they can easily finish the Test today itself. India need a fightback from Ajinkya Rahane.