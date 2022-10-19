Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match: IND gear up for final practice game ahead of PAK clash
Live

India vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match: IND gear up for final practice game ahead of PAK clash

cricket
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 12:16 PM IST

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: This is will be the last practice match that Rohit Sharma and co. get before they start their campaign in Australia. Follow live score and updates of IND vs NZ Warm-up Match here.

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score:
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score:(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: India have one last chance to try out combinations and give some match practice to the players in need before they start their T20 World Cup campaign with a blockbuster match against arch-rivals Pakistan. They had given Mohammed Shami an over in the last match and the fast bowler ended up decimating the Australian lineup in the last over of the game. There is a chance that India might give Shami more overs today. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 19, 2022 12:16 PM IST

    T20 World Cup warm-up live: Virat ‘Jhonty Rhodes’ Kohli

  • Oct 19, 2022 12:01 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Warm-up match Live: Shami's magic over

    Shami had played absolutely no role in the whole match and then surprisingly came in to bowl the last over.Australia were 176/6 at the start of that over, needing 10 to win. At the end of it, they were all out for 180, with four wickets falling in the last four balls. The last two balls were the ones for which Shami truly deserved the credit - yorkers bowled to pin-point precision. The other two were about Australia failing to run a bye and Virat Kohli taking an absolute stunner at the boundary.

  • Oct 19, 2022 11:46 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Warm-up match Live: Hello and welcome!

    If the match against Australia was anything more than a practice game, Mohammad Shami's last 20th over would have gone down as one of the greatest ever seen in T20 cricket. However, it was only a warm-up match, which may have also been a reason why four wickets fell in that one over as well. Nonetheless, we can expect to see more of the pacer today. New Zealand, on the other hand, would hope that their batters can make a better case of themselves than they did against South Africa. More about that later. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian cricket team t20 world cup

IND vs NZ Live score, T20 World Cup warm-up: Last practice game for India

cricket
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 12:16 PM IST

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: This is will be the last practice match that Rohit Sharma and co. get before they start their campaign in Australia. Follow live score and updates of IND vs NZ Warm-up Match here.

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score:(AP)
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score:(AP)

‘We saw what Gambhir and Yuvraj did…’: Raina wants Rohit to make a change in XI

cricket
Published on Oct 19, 2022 11:33 AM IST

Raina gave the examples of his former teammates Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh, who were instrumental in India's only T20 World Cup-winning run in the inaugural edition in 2007 in South Africa to make a case for Rishabh Pant in India's XI.

File photo of Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh(PTI)
File photo of Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh(PTI)

'Peshawar aa jao!': Rizwan's hilarious interaction with Indian fan

cricket
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 11:21 AM IST

Mohammad Rizwan could be seen interacting with an Indian fan during a nets session, with Pakistan set to face their traditional rivals this week in their opening match of the T20 World Cup.

Rizwan asked the fan to come to Peshawar(Paktv Youtube screenshot)
Rizwan asked the fan to come to Peshawar(Paktv Youtube screenshot)

Scotland vs Ireland live score, T20 World Cup

cricket
Published on Oct 19, 2022 10:24 AM IST

Scotland vs Ireland Live: Follow Scorland vs Ireland T20 World Cup match live score and updates here

Scotland vs Ireland live score
Scotland vs Ireland live score

Watch: Shaheen Afridi's deadly yorker sends Afghanistan opener to hospital

cricket
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 11:37 AM IST

Play was stopped for some time with the physios coming out to treat Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who was hurt by a Shaheen Shah Afridi yorker in a T20 World Cup warm-up match vs Pakistan. After some time, Gurbaz was carried off the field by a substitute fielder as the former couldn't walk.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's yorker hurt Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Shaheen Shah Afridi's yorker hurt Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz

'Happy he's not there kyuki Pakistan ka match aa raha hai': Waqar on India pacer

cricket
Published on Oct 19, 2022 09:07 AM IST

Pakistan bowling legend Waqar Younis has now made a hard-hitting statement on India star's T20 World Cup absence from the tournament before admitting that he is relieved given that he would have been a threat to the Pakistan side.

Pakistan bowling legendWaqar Younis&nbsp;(AP)
Pakistan bowling legendWaqar Younis (AP)

‘No India without Virat Kohli’: ICC's Instagram video with Rohit, KL lambasted

cricket
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 09:53 AM IST

ICC's Instagram was a positive one, perhaps to encourage the fans to get behind their team before the Super 12 stage of the World Cup begins but they were criticised. The reason was Virat Kohli's absence from the video. Not seeing the former India captain representing India in the ICC video, did not go down well with the fans.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in ICC's Instagram video
Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in ICC's Instagram video

'Suryakumar Yadav ke aa jaane se...': Ex-Pakistan captain's big statement on SKY

cricket
Published on Oct 19, 2022 07:43 AM IST

Ever since Suryakumar Yadav has broken into the Indian team, the Men in Blue have discovered a breath of fresh air in their batting and found the ideal candidate for the much-debated No. 4 spot.

Suryakumar Yadav has unleashed BEAST MODE(AP)
Suryakumar Yadav has unleashed BEAST MODE(AP)

'Why BCCI secretary…': Afridi fumes at Jay Shah, India for Asia Cup statement

cricket
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 09:16 AM IST

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was among the few cricketers who voiced their opinion on Jay Shah's statement, lashing out at the BCCI secretary and criticising the board as for their stance of not travelling to Pakistan for next year's Asia Cup.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah; Shahid Afridi
BCCI secretary Jay Shah; Shahid Afridi

'Shaheen Afridi's return not as good as Shami's': Ex-India coach's bold claim

cricket
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 07:22 AM IST

Shaheen Afridi, who is making a return following his injury, was once again clinical with the ball, conceding just seven runs in the two overs he bowled. However, former India cricketer and batting coach feels his return was not as impressive as Mohammed Shami.

Mohammed Shami and Shaheen Shah Afridi
Mohammed Shami and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Kapil Dev: Just 30% chance of India making it to the last four

cricket
Published on Oct 18, 2022 11:42 PM IST

The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper believes all-rounders will be vital for the performance of India at the T20 World Cup and beyond

Team India during a T20 World Cup warm-up match.(AP)
Team India during a T20 World Cup warm-up match.(AP)

Chetan Sharma's fate hangs in balance as BCCI to rejig selection panel

cricket
Published on Oct 18, 2022 11:19 PM IST

It is an open secret that Chetan and his panel's performance and consistency in selection has been below par in recent times and unless India performs very well, it could be curtains for the former cricketer

Photo of BCCI’s new Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma(Twitter)
Photo of BCCI’s new Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma(Twitter)

'Well. Yeah, I did': Matthew Wade admits to obstructing the field in Wood's over

cricket
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 11:12 PM IST

In the 17th over of the 1st T20I between Australia and England last week , Wade skied a delivery and seemingly shoved bowler Wood out of the way while the latter was trying to catch the ball.

Matthew Wade(left) and Mark Wood(file photo)
Matthew Wade(left) and Mark Wood(file photo)

T20 World Cup India vs NZ Warm-up match live streaming: When and Where to watch

cricket
Published on Oct 18, 2022 11:10 PM IST

India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timings and venue

Team India take on New Zealand in their second warm-up match on Wednesday(AP)
Team India take on New Zealand in their second warm-up match on Wednesday(AP)

Asia Cup 2023 to move out of Pakistan says BCCI Sec Jay Shah

cricket
Published on Oct 18, 2022 11:02 PM IST

The decision also poses a question mark on the 2025 ICC Champions trophy which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan

India's Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's Babar Azam pose with the Asia Cup trophy.(REUTERS)
India's Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's Babar Azam pose with the Asia Cup trophy.(REUTERS)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out