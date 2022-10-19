India vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match: IND gear up for final practice game ahead of PAK clash
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: This is will be the last practice match that Rohit Sharma and co. get before they start their campaign in Australia. Follow live score and updates of IND vs NZ Warm-up Match here.
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: India have one last chance to try out combinations and give some match practice to the players in need before they start their T20 World Cup campaign with a blockbuster match against arch-rivals Pakistan. They had given Mohammed Shami an over in the last match and the fast bowler ended up decimating the Australian lineup in the last over of the game. There is a chance that India might give Shami more overs today.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 19, 2022 12:16 PM IST
T20 World Cup warm-up live: Virat ‘Jhonty Rhodes’ Kohli
Oct 19, 2022 12:01 PM IST
IND vs NZ Warm-up match Live: Shami's magic over
Shami had played absolutely no role in the whole match and then surprisingly came in to bowl the last over.Australia were 176/6 at the start of that over, needing 10 to win. At the end of it, they were all out for 180, with four wickets falling in the last four balls. The last two balls were the ones for which Shami truly deserved the credit - yorkers bowled to pin-point precision. The other two were about Australia failing to run a bye and Virat Kohli taking an absolute stunner at the boundary.
Oct 19, 2022 11:46 AM IST
India vs New Zealand Warm-up match Live: Hello and welcome!
If the match against Australia was anything more than a practice game, Mohammad Shami's last 20th over would have gone down as one of the greatest ever seen in T20 cricket. However, it was only a warm-up match, which may have also been a reason why four wickets fell in that one over as well. Nonetheless, we can expect to see more of the pacer today. New Zealand, on the other hand, would hope that their batters can make a better case of themselves than they did against South Africa. More about that later.