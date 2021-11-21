India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live on TV and Online

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming: With the series sealed, the final tie at the iconic Eden Gardens may appear as a dead rubber, but the contest offers one last chance for the new management to test their best strength as the team eye to build their best XI for the T20 World Cup next year in Australia. India won by five wickets in Jaipur before beating New Zealand in the second T20I by seven wickets to take unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. For New Zealand, they will be aiming to pull one back before tour rolls on to the two-Test series. The only change possible for the visiting side would be Lockie Ferguson for Adam Milne.

In the meantime, let's take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I:

Where is the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match begins at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday (November 21). Toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the T20 World Cup semi-final match IND vs NZ here at hindustantimes.com/cricket