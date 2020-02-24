India vs New Zealand: New Zealand achieve significant feat after win over India

cricket

New Zealand became the latest international side to register 100 wins in the longest format of cricket after they defeated India by 10 wickets in the first Test encounter in Wellington on Monday. It took the Kiwis 441 matches to achieve this feat - the most by any team and it was nine matches more than what India needed to reach this milestone. Tom Latham finished seven not out while Tom Blundell was two as they knocked off the nine runs needed for victory in just 10 balls after the visitors were dismissed for 191 in their second innings.

Most matches taken to complete 100 Test wins

441 - New Zealand

432 - India

320 - Pakistan

310 - South Africa

266 - West Indies

241 - England

199 - Australia

India lost their final six wickets for 47 runs on Monday as Trent Boult and Tim Southee combined to rip through the lower middle order and then finish off the tail. Southee completed his 10th five-wicket haul in tests with 5-61.

“It was a great win and to beat a quality Indian side is very pleasing,” said Southee, who was named man of the match for figures of 9-110.

“The effort from everyone was outstanding ... and to take 20 wickets as a bowling unit was very pleasant.”

The visitors, who had not lost any of their seven previous International Cricket Council World Test Championship matches, had started the day on 144-4, still 39 runs behind and staring at a potential first defeat.

(With agency inputs)