IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma breaks Virat Kohli's massive world record in T20Is, becomes first Indian to incredible feat

Indian captain Rohit Sharma continued his sublime form in T20I cricket, scoring his second consecutive half-century score in the three-match series against New Zealand on Sunday at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and subsequently smashed Virat Kohli's massive world record in the format while also becoming the first Indian to an incredible T20I feat.

Scoring his fifty in 27 balls in the third T20I against Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand side, Rohit surpassed Kohli to have register the most fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket.

The half-century being his 26th in the format, adds to his tally of four T20I centuries to take the tally to 30 fifty-plus scores, one more than Kohli's 29. He had earlier equalled Kohli's feat in the second game in Ranchi on Friday.

En route to his knock, Rohit also smashed as many as three sixes to take his tally of maximums to 150 in the format. He is the only Indian to the feat and second overall in world cricket after New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who has 161 sixes to his name.

Falling to Ish Sodhi in the 12th over, Rohit however fell 31 runs short of surpassing Kohli to become the highest run-getter for India in T20Is and second overall. Rohit needed 87 runs to beat Kohli, but was dismissed for 56 in the game. His tally now stands for 3197 runs in 119 matches. Guptill stands atop in the list, having surpassed Kohli in the second T20I, with a tally of 3248 runs in 112 matches.

India, who lead the series 2-0, are aiming for a cleans weep over 2021 T20 World Cup runners-up New Zealand with a win in Kolkata.