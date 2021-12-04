Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan give their verdicts on Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal in Mumbai Test

Joining the debate over Indian captain Virat Kohli's controversial lbw dismissal on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, former cricketers Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan gave their verdict.

Was it bat first or pad first? On-field umpire Anil Chaudhary raised his finger as soon as Ajaz Patel appealed and Kohli reviewed it straightaway. After repeated look at the dismissal from every angle, third umpire Virender Sharma couldn't over turn the decision due to 'lack of conclusive evidence' and Kohli's return to Test cricket lasted only four balls.

Talking about the dismissal on Twitter, Warne admitted it to be not out before mentioning the key problem behind the controversy.

"This is simply - not out !!!!! We often discuss technology & its use / accuracy. The main problem@is the interpretation of the technology. Here’s a perfect example of the ball clearly hitting the edge of the bat first," he tweeted.

Vaughan, former England captain, agreed with Warne, tweeting, “NOT OUT.”

Contrary to the popular opinion on Kohli's dismissal with even former Indian cricketers Sanjay Bangar and VVS Laxman calling it not out, former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull thought the ball had hit the pad first, then the bat and pad again, and added that the entire commentary panel felt that Kohli was a goner.

"First of all, it was 6-0 in the commentary box. Everyone in the commentary box thought it hit the pad first and then went back on the bat and then on the pad. So, the decision that Chaudhary made was out, therefore the third umpire has to find conclusive evidence to overturn the decision," said Doull.

"The images clearly show the ball clipping on the pad first, then going on to the bat then the pad again. The umpires have both got it right. If you see the line of the ball, it can't hit the bat first because the bat is behind the pad anyway. I think the umpires got it spot on."