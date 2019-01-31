India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill becomes 227th ODI player for India, receives cap from MS Dhoni

With Virat Kohli rested for the rest of the series, young Shubman Gill got to make his debut in the fourth ODI at Hamilton. Gill, who was man of the series in the Under 19 World Cup last, has already received rave reviews from all quarters and was in roaring form in Ranji Trophy.

He received his cap from MS Dhoni and thus became the 227th player to represent India in ODI cricket.

“Shubman Gill replaces Kohli, Khaleel Ahmed replaces Shami. MS is still not fit. He has shown a lot of promise (Gill), he has played here and was the Man of the Series in the U-19 World Cup.Highly rated and we wanted to see what he could offer to the team,” stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss.

Gill sweated it out at the nets and drew praise from Virat Kohli who confessed that the talent is exciting.

“I think there are some outstanding talents. We saw Prithvi Shaw grab the opportunity with both hands. Shubman is a very exciting talent and I saw him bat in the nets and I was like wow I was not even 10 per cent of that when I was 19,” Kohli said at the end of the 3rd match.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 07:29 IST