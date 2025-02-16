India vs Pakistan 'an overhyped match': Harbhajan savages Pakistan lineup, claims Rizwan and co. 'won't even fight'

Harbhajan Singh has downplayed the excitement surrounding the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the 2025 Champions Trophy, arguing that the match will be far from a thrilling contest. The former India off-spinner believes that fans expecting a close battle will be left disappointed, as he sees a significant gap in quality between the two teams. India's Virat Kohli (R) and KL Rahul (L) run between the wickets during the Asia Cup 2023 super four match vs Pakistan(AFP)

With the high-profile fixture set for February 23 in Dubai, Harbhajan confidently predicted a one-sided encounter in India's favour.

"India and Pakistan. You heard it right—this is an overhyped match between India and Pakistan. Because there is nothing in it," Harbhajan remarked on a YouTube channel, making his stance clear.

A key factor behind his assessment is Pakistan’s inconsistent batting line-up, which he believes lacks the firepower to challenge India. He dissected the numbers of Pakistan’s key batters and found little reason for optimism.

"Look at their main batters. Their star batter is Babar Azam. His average against India is 31. If you are a top batter, you have to average around 50. Then, there is Rizwan. I like him as a player. He plays freely. But his average against India is 25. Fakhar Zaman, their only full-time opener, has an average of 46. It's a good average. Fakhar can take the game away from India.

"Faheem Ashraf averages 12.5! I don't think he will be a big threat. Saud Shakeel has an average of 8 against India. Looking at their batting line-up, I don't get the confidence that this team will even fight," Harbhajan asserted.

The demand for tickets has remained sky-high for the clash between the two arch-rivals, however. The 25,000-seater Dubai International stadium witnessed another rapid sell-out when sales reopened on February 16, highlighting the frenzy that accompanies any India-Pakistan contest.

One-sided fixtures

The last few encounters between the two sides do back up Harbhajan's claim, though. Pakistan failed to chase down 120 against India in the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, while their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign saw them crumble for 191 before India cruised to victory inside 31 overs.

However, Pakistan will hope to draw confidence from their superior head-to-head record against India in Champions Trophy history, where they lead 3-2, including their famous 2017 final triumph.