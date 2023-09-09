India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK on TV and online in USA

Arch rivals India and Pakistan will face off in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday. This will be the second encounter between the two teams in the ongoing competition. Before this, the two teams had clashed in the group stages in a rain-marred match with no result.

With an eye on the finals, Rohit Sharma-led India would look to surpass the Pakistan team. The Men in Blue will have to redress their batting approach as in previous match, the top order was sent packing very quickly by the Pakistani pacers. As for India's bowlers, fans would expect a more spirited performance than what was on display against Nepal in the group stages. All eyes will be Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah among others.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are coming after their emphatic win over Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage. With brilliant performances in the tournament from Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed, Pakistan's batting is looking pretty good. But against India, their pace battery comprising Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, will be the trump card.

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be played?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played on Sunday, September 10, 2023

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be played?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

What time will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be telecast in USA?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be telecast at 5:30 am ET (2:30 am PT) in USA.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in USA?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be streamed live on Willow TV. Live streaming will also be available on ESPN+ and Disney Bundle.