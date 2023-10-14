India vs Pakistan atmosphere gets to Virat Kohli, rushes off the field to rectify unexpected jersey blunder

The much anticipated India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 clash is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium Stadium in Ahmedabad and as expected fans have created a pulsating atmosphere. The proceedings kicked-off with India winning the toss and inviting Pakistan to bat first. (Follow | India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2023) Virat Kohli in the wrong Indian kit at the World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan

Pakistan then got off to a decent start but amidst all the action India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli realised he made a small mistake, which was corrected soon. Kohli was present in the field wearing the regular jersey with white stripes on shoulder instead of the designated tri-colour one. Upon realising the mistake, Kohli quickly rushed off the field changed into the other one before continuing with the proceedings.

The jersey, which India donned in the Asia Cup or the series against Australia, had white stripes on the shoulder. There are few changes in the jersey, which India are wearing at the World Cup. The three white stripes on the shoulder have been replaced by India's tri-colour. That is not the only change that India's jersey from the Asia Cup will see. There will be no Dream 11 logo during the World Cup as ICC does not allow anything apart from the team's name in the center of the jersey.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's most decorated pair, are batting in the middle as the team has breached the 100-run mark. The pair are taking things slow at the moment with Rizwan also getting trapped LBW earlier against Ravindra Jadeja but was saved by DRS.

Abdullah Shafique, who had scored a century in the outing against Sri Lanka, was the first batter to depart. He scored 20(24) before getting out LBW against Mohammed Siraj, and his opening partner Imam-ul-Haq was caught-behind for 36(38) by Hardik Pandya.

However, the biggest news from the clash is the return of Shubman Gill, who missed the previous two matches after falling sick. He walks into the playing XI in place of Ishan Kishan.

