India vs Pakistan: Babar Azam delivers riveting dressing room speech after historic win, video goes viral - WATCH

Pakistan turned the tables against India on a memorable Sunday night and how. After years of wait, for their first win in a World Cup game against India, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan crushed their neighbours by 10 wickets to get their T20 WC campaign off to a perfect start. While the players have every reason to rejoice and celebrate, their leader Azam, in a riveting dressing room speech, reminded them to stay humble.

Once the match proceedings were over and it was about to time to leave for their team hotel, the whole Pakistan contingent assembled in the dressing room. After leading from the front with an unbeaten 68 in their chase of 152, Azam took the opportunity to remind them of the task ahead while laying emphasis on celebrating a historic win.

WATCH VIDEO OF THE SPEECH

The captain and head coach address the players after Pakistan's historic win over India. #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/Laww5iTMzX — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 24, 2021

“Look guys, this win was not a result of any individual performance. We gave a complete team performance and we do not have to let go of this. This is just a start, enjoy it, but do not get over-excited after beating India. We need to look ahead and our focus is to win the T20 World Cup. We will never be relaxed, just look to give your 100 percent. Please, do not get overexcited,” said the right-hander to his wards

Over the years, the “Men in Green” have been criticized for inconsistency. They have always been a top side to beat but have also suffered bouts of collapses. Yesterday, Azam also requested them to keep up the consistency.

“We have a habit of being inconsistent, but please do not do this. We have to change this and it will hopefully. Well done boys for the win against India,” concluded Azam.

After opting to bowl, Shaheen Shah Afridi helped Pakistan restrict India to 151/6 in their 20 overs. In response, Mohammad Rizwan (79*) and Babar took the side home with 2.1 overs to spare.