India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Numbers reveal India’s X-factor against Pakistan

Both India and Pakistan have had to witness washouts due to rain and hence, for both sides the upcoming fixture at Manchester on Sunday is extremely critical. While India are unbeaten in the tournament so far, Pakistan will be a side under more pressure as they have already lost two games so far. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

Manchester has seen rain on a daily basis this entire week and while the pitch has remained covered, there will be moisture for the seam bowlers to exploit. Also, as per the forecast, the weather is expected to be gloomy which will favour the seamers.

As such, India will be thrilled with the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his numbers against Pakistan are exceptional.

If we look at his ODI bowling summary against each opposition whom he has played a minimum of 5 matches, we find he has:

o Best bowling average vs Pakistan

o Best economy vs Pakistan

o Best bowling strike rate vs Pakistan

In fact, his bowling average of 23.00 is also the best by an Indian against Pakistan in ODIs who has bowled a minimum of 75 overs (450 balls) against Pakistan.

He has been in good form this year and the numbers scream out his consistency - the bowling average and strike rate are the best this year. Also, he has taken 24 wickets so far this year, which is second best effort in any year.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 12:01 IST