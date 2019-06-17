India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: ‘Raring to go’ - Virat Kohli names Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s replacement

For India it was a routine game, they were asked to bat first, were cautious at the beginning, built a platform, chugged along in the middle phase and then erupted in the death overs. And then their bowlers took over, the fast bowlers kept things tight in the beginning, spinners wrested control and the fielders combined to strangulate the opposition. It was as per the script and Kohli’s boys were absolutely clinical in their win against Pakistan. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India’s premier bowler, had to leave the field with a suspect hamstring injury and while his absence was not felt, India will have to manage without him in the next few games. Giving an update on his injury, skipper Kohli said that the seam bowler should be back at ‘some stage during the tournament’.

He also added that they have a ready replacement in Mohammed Shami and that he is ‘raring to go’.

“Slight niggle for Bhuvi, he slipped on one of the footmarks,” Kohli said at the presentation ceremony.

“He’s out for two, maybe three games, but he should come back for us at some stage during this tournament.”

Kumar took five wickets in India’s first two matches and his injury is likely to facilitate the selection of fellow right-hand quick Mohammed Shami who is yet to play a match in the tournament.

Kohli said Kumar was “important” to the team and that Shami was “raring to go”.

The team later said Kumar, whose ability to swing the ball makes him an asset in English conditions, could not take any further part in the match owing to tightness in his left hamstring.

India have already lost opener Shikhar Dhawan to a hand injury though they remain hopeful the southpaw will be fit before the June 30 match against hosts England.

