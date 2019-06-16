India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s uncle bats for men in blue

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s uncle Mehboob Hassan expressed desire for India’s victory on Sunday when the two teams take on each other in the highly anticipated World Cup clash. Speaking in an interview to news agency ANI, Hassan hoped that India would also go on to win the entire tournament.

“World Cup is very important. I hope India comes out triumphant against Pakistan. Every match is important, but I just hope India comes out as winner,” Hassan was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Speaking on Ahmed’s performance, he added: “I wish my nephew performs well in the match. He is my nephew. It does not matter that he plays for Pakistan. In tomorrow’s match, I hope he performs well. If he keeps on performing well, he can hold on to his captaincy. But the World Cup will be won by our India.

Hassan went on to add that Pakistan does not have a balanced-side such as India, and lack talented batsmen. “Every player in the Indian team is a world-class player. Our country will be the winner of the World Cup. Pakistan’s players are not well equipped to tackle every situation. Bowlers do not win you each game. The batsmen also need to step up,” he said.

India will look to strengthen their position in the top four with their third win in four games when they take on their arch-rivals in Manchester.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 11:53 IST