Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 17, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Was Virat Kohli imitating Sarfaraz Ahmed in the dugout?

India captain Virat Kohli was seen sharing a laugh with Kuldeep Yadav during a rain break during the World Cup clash against Pakistan.

cricket Updated: Jun 17, 2019 14:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india vs pakistan,ind vs pak,india vs pakistan odi
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) walks on the wicket with Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.(AFP)

The high intensity clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday was frequented by interruptions due to rainfall. During one of the breaks, India captain Virat Kohli was caught mimicking someone, which left bowler Kuldeep Yadav in splits.

The incident took place after the end of India’s innings, just before the men in blue took the field for Pakistan’s batting. The rain had arrived and the ground was covered and the players were just waiting at the dugout.

The video of Kohli sharing a laugh with Kuldeep went viral on social media, with many suggesting the 30-year-old was mimicking Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying “Amir, ball la”.

Here is how Twitterati reacted:

India continued their winning run against their arch-rivals Pakistan, recording their seventh win in the tournament. The Kohli-led side defeated Pakistan by 89 runs via DLS method.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 14:29 IST

tags

more from cricket
trending topics