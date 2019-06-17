India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Was Virat Kohli imitating Sarfaraz Ahmed in the dugout?

The high intensity clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday was frequented by interruptions due to rainfall. During one of the breaks, India captain Virat Kohli was caught mimicking someone, which left bowler Kuldeep Yadav in splits.

The incident took place after the end of India’s innings, just before the men in blue took the field for Pakistan’s batting. The rain had arrived and the ground was covered and the players were just waiting at the dugout.

The video of Kohli sharing a laugh with Kuldeep went viral on social media, with many suggesting the 30-year-old was mimicking Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying “Amir, ball la”.

Here is how Twitterati reacted:

Kohli the gentleman mimicking Sarfaraz 👹👹

better actor than Anushka 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/pBGW91DkaY — Hashim Ali_ HHH (@HashimHhh) June 16, 2019

I bet you 1000 k Virat Kohli was just mimicking Sarfraz Khan #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan — vman (@Varunatorr) June 16, 2019

Virat Kohli mimicking Sarfaraz😂🤣 The best thing on Internet.😂 #baapbaaphotahai https://t.co/gmTzyPnNHB — Muskan Aggarwal (@muskan401) June 17, 2019

Was that Kohli mimicking Sarfraz? 🤣 It has to be — Wasif (@wsafi18) June 16, 2019

India continued their winning run against their arch-rivals Pakistan, recording their seventh win in the tournament. The Kohli-led side defeated Pakistan by 89 runs via DLS method.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 14:29 IST