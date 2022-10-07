Home / Cricket / India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score Asia Cup 2022: PAK win toss, choose to bat in Sylhet
Live

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score Asia Cup 2022: PAK win toss, choose to bat in Sylhet

cricket
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 12:43 PM IST

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Harmanpreet returns for India after not playing the last match. Follow live score and updates of IND W vs PAK W from Sylhet here. 

India vs Pakistan Live Score Women Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah has been India's best batter thus far
India vs Pakistan Live Score Women Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah has been India's best batter thus far(ACC)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score Asia Cup 2022: The Indian team gave ample game time to its fringe players, making as many as eight changes in the last two games, but against Pakistan - one of title contenders - the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is expected to have full strength team on the field. Pakistan are coming into the contest after suffering a shock four-wicket defeat at the hands of minnows Thailand on Thursday. The two sides currently occupy the top two spot in the points table with India, who have won three games on the trot, leading the table.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 07, 2022 12:42 PM IST

    Women's Asia Cup live: Team changes 

    KP Navgire misses out for Harmanpreet. Shafali Verma continues to stay out. Radha Yadav is in for Sneh Rana. Pakistan make two changes, leaving out Kainat Imtiaz and Diana Baig for left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal and Aiman Anwer.

  • Oct 07, 2022 12:36 PM IST

    India women vs Pakistan women Live: TOSS ALERT!

    Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bat first. Harmanpreet Kaur returns for India. 

  • Oct 07, 2022 12:22 PM IST

    IND vs PAK, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live: Pakistan's loss to Thailand

    Pakistan had fairly straightforward wins against Bangladesh and Malaysia before they were stunned by Thailand. It was an extraordinary match in many ways. Pakistan were restricted to a score of 116/5 batting first with only one of their top five striking above 100. The bowlers did make Thailand work but the minnows chased down the total with one ball to spare.

  • Oct 07, 2022 12:12 PM IST

    IND W vs PAK W Live score: Shafali Verma's form

    The big-hitting Shafali will be feeling the pressure as she still looks low on confidence. She was able to spend some time in the middle in the match against Malaysia but looked scratchy and far from her best. The teenager will be eager to shake off the rust and play some dominant knocks with the T20 World Cup fast approaching.

  • Oct 07, 2022 11:58 AM IST

    India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup Live: Last five meetings

    India have won all of the last five T20I matches played between the two sides, dating back to November 2016. The most recent of these wins came in the Commonwealth Games, where India won by eight wickets with more than seven overs to spare.

  • Oct 07, 2022 11:49 AM IST

    Women's Asia Cup live: Pakistan full squad

    Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sidra Nawaz, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Sadaf Shamas

  • Oct 07, 2022 11:44 AM IST

    India women vs Pakistan women Live: India full squad

    Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

  • Oct 07, 2022 11:32 AM IST

    IND vs PAK, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live: Hello and welcome!

    If you are someone who likes to see India win and nothing else while watching cricket, you might be happy to know that matches against Pakistan in women's cricket have been one-sided in their favour for quite a while now. But that may not be the case for the true cricket lover, who expects to see an exciting game whenever these two arch-rivals meet each other on the cricket field. India have been utterly, utterly dominant against their neighbours in women's cricket, so much that this fixture cannot be really considered the showstopper its men's counterpart has historically been. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
women's asia cup india vs pakistan

'Bumrah, Jadeja's absences hamper the side but...': Shastri on India's injuries

cricket
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:31 PM IST

India's former head coach Ravi Shastri reacted to the side's twin-injury setbacks ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Ravi Shastri; Jasprit Bumrah(File)
Ravi Shastri; Jasprit Bumrah(File)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell doubtful for T20 World Cup with finger injury

cricket
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:27 PM IST

The 31-year-old has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 tri-series in Christchurch also involving Pakistan and Bangladesh.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell&nbsp;(AP)
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell (AP)
Reuters |
Close Story

Babar tells me, 'dekhiye hamaara kitna criticism hota hai'. I say...'

cricket
Published on Oct 07, 2022 11:34 AM IST

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja revealed his conversation with Babar Azam over the recent criticism of Pakistan side, following the 3-4 series loss against England.

Ramiz Raja; Babar Azam(AP)
Ramiz Raja; Babar Azam(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Will be difficult for the selectors...': Laxman on India's selection dilemma

cricket
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 11:23 AM IST

India are playing their second string team in the ODI series against South Africa and yet, that includes star names like Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and Mohammed Siraj among others.

Laxman is head coach of the team that is led by Dhawan(PTI)
Laxman is head coach of the team that is led by Dhawan(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Khushdil was crying in dressing room. What's the point of that?'

cricket
Published on Oct 07, 2022 10:25 AM IST

Khushdil Shah was targeted with ‘parchi’ chants by fans after he failed to perform during the seventh T20I of the series against England.

Khushdil Shah(AP)
Khushdil Shah(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Ganguly, Gambhir, who next? He is absolutely phenomenal': Bangar on India star

cricket
Published on Oct 07, 2022 09:49 AM IST

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar spoke in detail about the India star's contributions to the side over the past few years.

Sourav Ganguly; Gautam Gambhir(File)
Sourav Ganguly; Gautam Gambhir(File)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Samson has the potential of Yuvraj. He can hit six sixes in an over': Steyn

cricket
Published on Oct 07, 2022 09:07 AM IST

Dale Steyn made a huge remark as he talked about Sanju Samson's prolific innings in the first ODI of the series between India and South Africa in Lucknow.

Sanju Samson; Yuvraj Singh(ANI/File)
Sanju Samson; Yuvraj Singh(ANI/File)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: 'Bas 2 shots se reh gaya' - Samson's reaction wins fans' hearts

cricket
Published on Oct 07, 2022 08:29 AM IST

Sanju Samson remained unbeaten on 86 off 63 deliveries but India fell short by merely 9 runs in the first ODI of the series against South Africa in Lucknow.

Sanju Samson(BCCI.tv)
Sanju Samson(BCCI.tv)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: Sanju Samson dances down the track, smashes huge six to open his account

cricket
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 09:11 AM IST

Sanju Samson made a brilliant start to his innings against South Africa in the first ODI, as he took on Tabraiz Shamsi, smashing him for a big six to open his run-scoring.

Sanju Samson(Hotstar)
Sanju Samson(Hotstar)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Shaheen issues stern warning to PAK's T20WC opponents with cryptic 4-word post

cricket
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 11:12 AM IST

Shaheen is all set to play his first match for Pakistan since injury return in the tri-series which begins from Friday onwards in Christchurch, but before his comeback, the left-arm pacer issued a stern warning to Pakistan's T20 World Cup opponents with a cryptic four-word tweet.

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi(REUTERS/File Photo)
Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi(REUTERS/File Photo)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'You deserve the applause': Legends reserve ultimate praise for Sanju Samson

cricket
Published on Oct 07, 2022 07:02 AM IST

As inconsequential this ODI series might be, for Samson, it was yet another reason to prove. And he did deliver, with his best ever ODI score but failed to take India past the target on Thursday in Lucknow. But Samson was hailed for his act by the legends of the game.

India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa(ANI)
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Covid no bar from play at T20 World Cup

cricket
Published on Oct 06, 2022 11:30 PM IST

Being a non-contact sport, cricket is ready to allow Covid positives take field, while maintaining social distancing norms

Image used for representational purpose(ICC)
Image used for representational purpose(ICC)
ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai
Close Story

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Sanju Samson's heroics in vain as SA win by 9 runs

cricket
Published on Oct 06, 2022 11:23 PM IST

Sanju Samson scores an unbeaten 86 after David Miller, Henrich Klassen power South Africa to 249/4 in 40 overs

Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa in Lucknow(ANI)
Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa in Lucknow(ANI)
BySharad Deep, Lucknow
Close Story

Jadeja, Bumrah injuries underline uncertain buildup

cricket
Published on Oct 06, 2022 10:10 PM IST

Trying to strike a balance between managing workload and experimenting, India have come up with some answers and a few troubling questions

India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl in nets
India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl in nets
BySomshuvra Laha, Kolkata
Close Story

Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni spotted together on tennis court for ad shoot

cricket
Published on Oct 06, 2022 07:17 PM IST

Both took their fans down the memory lane when they came together for an advertisement shoot recently. The reunion of the two legends struck a chord with their fans who made their pictures from the shoot, go viral on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar : MS Dhoni(twitter/@ms_dhoni_077)
Sachin Tendulkar : MS Dhoni(twitter/@ms_dhoni_077)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out