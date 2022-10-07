India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score Asia Cup 2022: PAK win toss, choose to bat in Sylhet

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score Asia Cup 2022: The Indian team gave ample game time to its fringe players, making as many as eight changes in the last two games, but against Pakistan - one of title contenders - the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is expected to have full strength team on the field. Pakistan are coming into the contest after suffering a shock four-wicket defeat at the hands of minnows Thailand on Thursday. The two sides currently occupy the top two spot in the points table with India, who have won three games on the trot, leading the table.

