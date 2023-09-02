India vs Pakistan live streaming Asia Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch IND vs PAK in India on TV and online

India vs Pakistan live streaming Asia Cup 2023: The 12th edition of the continental tournament has begun in all its glitz and glory with both Pakistan and Sri Lanka hosting a match each. But it is now time for the much-anticipated clash of the year, as seven-time winners India take on Pakistan, champions in 2000 and 2012, at the the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka for the third match of Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan will head into the game on the back of an emphatic 238-run win against qualifier and debutant Nepal in the opener on August 30 in Multan. But Babar Azam and his men know that the intensity and standard of the clash will be of a different level, going by the recent matches between the two sides, when they face India, who will be playing their first match in Saturday. Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam during last year's Asia Cup in the UAE. (Getty)

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since that blockbuster clash in Melbourne last year where Virat Kohli stole the show with his magnificent 82* in India's four-wicket win. A month before that, the two shared a win each in Asia Cup where Pakistan lost the first in the group stage but won the more important one, in the Super Four round, which helped them knock out India.

This will however be their first ever ODI meeting since the 2019 World Cup. In the ODI format of Asia Cup, India hold the edge against Pakistan with seven wins in 12 meetings.

Here are the live streaming details of Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India

When is the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India will be played on September 2.

What time does the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India start?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India will start at 3:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where is the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India being played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India is being played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I find the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India?

The live streaming of Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also follow the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON