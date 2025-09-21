India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When, where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV and online

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in the second Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, exactly a week after their controversy-marred clash at the same venue in the group stage. India had won by seven wickets in that match. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four(AP)

India and Pakistan both emerged from Group A in the continental tournament. The defending champions moved to the second round of the Asia Cup on an unbeaten note, winning against the UAE and Pakistan comfortably before avoiding a shocker against a spirited Oman on Friday in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan, a two-time champion, on the other hand, won against the UAE and Oman to finish second in the group.

For India, Abhishek Sharma has been their stand-out player, having clobbered 99 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 225 - the best in the tournament thus far. With the ball, it has been Kuldeep Yadav, picking up eight wickets at an average of just six. For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman has been their best batter, scoring 90 runs in three matches, while opener Saim Ayub, who registered three forgettable ducks so far, has been impressive on the bowling front, snaring six wickets at an average of 10.16.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem

Here are all the details you need to catch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match live:

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match will take place on Friday, September 21, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.