India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, U19 Asia Cup: When and where to watch IND vs PAK U19 match on TV, online
India will take on Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup on Saturday.
India will open their U19 Asia Cup campaign on Saturday when they take the field against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India, who are being led by Mohammed Amaan are looking for their ninth U19 Asia Cup title. 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the mega auction in Jeddah, for INR 1.1 crore, is also a part of India's squad. Recently, Vaibhav had become the youngest to be picked in an IPL auction.
India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Japan and the UAE.
Bangladesh are the defending champions of the 50-over tournament, and they are placed in Group A alongside Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Nepal in Group A.
The semi-finals are scheduled for December 6. The top two teams from both groups will advance to the knockouts.
The final of the tournament will be held on December 8 in Dubai.
Squads:
India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.
Pakistan: Saad Baig (c/wk), Mohammad Ahmed, Haroon Arshad, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Huzefa, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Hassan Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Faham-ul-Haq, Ali Raza, Mohammad Riazullah, Abdul Subhan, Farhan Yousuf, Umar Zaib.
Here are the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup live streaming and telecast details
When will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match be held?
The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match will take place on November 30.
Where will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match be held?
The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium.
When will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match begin?
The India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Group B match will begin at 10:30 AM IST.
Where will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match be telecast?
The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Group B match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
Where will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match be streamed live?
The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Group B match can be streamed live through the Sony LIV app and website.