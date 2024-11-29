India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, U19 Asia Cup: When and where to watch IND vs PAK U19 match on TV, online

India will open their U19 Asia Cup campaign on Saturday when they take the field against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India, who are being led by Mohammed Amaan are looking for their ninth U19 Asia Cup title. 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the mega auction in Jeddah, for INR 1.1 crore, is also a part of India's squad. Recently, Vaibhav had become the youngest to be picked in an IPL auction. U19 Asia Cup: India to take on Pakistan on Saturday ((ACCMedia/X) )

India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Japan and the UAE.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

Bangladesh are the defending champions of the 50-over tournament, and they are placed in Group A alongside Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Nepal in Group A.

The semi-finals are scheduled for December 6. The top two teams from both groups will advance to the knockouts.

The final of the tournament will be held on December 8 in Dubai.

Squads:

India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.

Pakistan: Saad Baig (c/wk), Mohammad Ahmed, Haroon Arshad, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Huzefa, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Hassan Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Faham-ul-Haq, Ali Raza, Mohammad Riazullah, Abdul Subhan, Farhan Yousuf, Umar Zaib.

Here are the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match be held?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match will take place on November 30.

Where will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match be held?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium.

When will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match begin?

The India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Group B match will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match be telecast?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Group B match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match be streamed live?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Group B match can be streamed live through the Sony LIV app and website.