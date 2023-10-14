News / Cricket / India vs Pakistan live streaming, World Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch IND vs PAK on TV and online

India vs Pakistan live streaming, World Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch IND vs PAK on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 14, 2023 07:17 AM IST

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Get to know all the live streaming details for the 12th match of the 50-over tournament in India

India vs Pakistan live streaming, World Cup 2023: The time is up for the most awaited clash of the tournament - two-time champions India up against 1992 winners Pakistan - at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams head into the contest on the back of two wins in two games in the ongoing World Cup so far. India beat Australia in their opener before crushing Afghanistan in their second game. Pakistan, meanwhile, survived against Netherlands before avenging their Asia Cup loss in a thriller of a chase against Sri Lanka. India will be having the edge in terms of head-to-head rivalry, given their resounding 7-0 score line against Pakistan in ODI World Cups, two of which happened on Indian soil - by 39 runs in the quarterfinal in 1996 and 29 runs in semifinal in 2011. Pakistan have however won 19 of their 30 ODI matches against India in India. But these numbers and past records are less likely to have any impact Saturday's blockbuster clash, although the visitors will be determined to script their first against India.

India vs Pakistan live streaming, World Cup 2023(AP)
India vs Pakistan live streaming, World Cup 2023(AP)

Heading into the game, India have been handed a delightful news over Shubman Gill's recovery from dengue and his “99 per cent” chance of availability for the Pakistan game. If Gill takes over his opening slot, Ishan Kishan will have to sit out. India will also fret over adding an extra batting opting in Ashwin or a fast bowler in Mohammed Shami.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023 match:

When is India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match will be played on Saturday.

Where is India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match being played?

The India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match start?

The India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match will start at 2 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 1.30 PM.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match in India?

The India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match for free?

The India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match will live stream for free on Disney+Hotstar on mobile. You can also follow the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs Pakistan Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out