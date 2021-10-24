India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Dubai weather forecast ahead of marquee clash

India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in an electrifying curtain-raiser to their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign on October 24. The meeting between both sides is largely confined to ICC tournaments over the past few years, with India emerging victorious in all their five encounters against Pakistan in the T20 World Cups.

India enter the clash with comprehensive wins in their warm-up games against England and Australia. All the members of the Indian squad were part of the recently-concluded 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, in which Dubai – the host for India-Pakistan game – was one of the key venues.

Pakistan, meanwhile, enjoyed a cruising win over the West Indies before losing to South Africa in a thrilling last-ball finish in their two warm-up games. However, the Pakistan players were robbed off significant match practice after New Zealand and England pulled out of their respective tours to the country ahead of the T20 World Cup.

With Dubai as host, let’s take a look at the weather report and other key details ahead of the clash:

Dubai Weather Forecast

The weather will remain clear throughout the day with temperatures hovering between 28-33 degree Celsius. The wind speed will reduce significantly as the match progresses, but dew is expected to play a definite role in the later stages of the game.

Visibility remains at excellent 16km, while humidity is expected to be about 66%.

Pitch Report

Throughout the IPL, the conditions in Dubai favoured the slower bowlers. Even the fast bowlers gained significantly higher rewards after making variations in their pace.

While the surface hasn’t offered much turn in the past, the England spinners (Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali) were able to extract significant movement off the bounce in the side’s landslide victory over West Indies in their opening game of the T20 WC on Saturday. The extra bounce is also expected to make things trickier for the side batting first. However, the Dubai surface tends to go slower as the match progresses.