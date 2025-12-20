India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK on TV and online

India U19 take on Pakistan U19 at the upcoming U19 Asia Cup final at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India has been in sensational form, finishing on top of Group A. They also beat Pakistan in the group stage, sealing a 90-run victory. In the semis, India eased past Sri Lanka, winning by eight wickets. Meanwhile, Pakistan defeated the defending champions, Bangladesh, in the semifinals. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is in good form.(BCCI)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in dominant form for India, with his highlight being his stunning 95-ball 171 against the UAE in the opener. Meanwhile, Abhigyan Kundu has also been hogging the spotlight, after his 125-ball 209. Even middle-order batter Aaron George has been key, getting three consecutive half-centuries. His presence in the middle overs has seen India keep a good strike rate.

Vihaan Malhotra has supported George, and was unbeaten at 61* in the semis. Pacer Deepesh Sharma is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 wickets. Against Malaysia, he returned with figures of 5/22. Against Pakistan, he destroyed their top order, getting three batters in three consecutive overs.

When will the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final take place?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final will take place on Sunday (December 21) at 10:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final take place?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final will take place at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs. Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final?

In India, the live streaming of India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final will be available on SonyLiv.