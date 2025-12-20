Shubman Gill dropped from T20 World Cup 2026: India's biggest blunder or tactical masterclass

The announcement of India’s T20 World Cup squad opened the floodgates for debate. Headlines have been dominated by the omissions of Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma. The selectors favoured tactical flexibility over individual credentials, a gamble that speaks to both strategic clarity and concerning planning gaps. Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav helm an Indian team entering the T20 World Cup as defending champions.(AFP)

Gill’s exclusion: Form trumps reputation

Dropping the Test and ODI captain from a World Cup squad seems quite dramatic, but the numbers justify the move. Shubman Gill has managed 18 successive T20 innings without a fifty, scoring only 291 runs in his last 15 matches at an average of 24.35 and a strike rate of 137.26. In an era where Abhishek Sharma strikes at 188.02 and Sanju Samson at 180.06, Gill’s strike rate looks pedestrian.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained the thinking thus: “We wanted two keepers at the top.” With Samson established as the first-choice opener-keeper and Ishan Kishan recalled as backup, Gill became surplus to requirements. The selectors opted for explosive opening options over a struggling anchor, appropriate for modern T20 cricket.

But the quality of Gill can never be denied. His ODI credentials, proven class in the longer formats, suggest that this is a temporary form slump and not a permanent decline. The exclusion does feel harsh, but statistically and tactically justified.

Jitesh’s omission: Victim of tactical restructuring

The case of Jitesh Sharma is fundamentally different. He did his finisher’s job efficiently. Just a day before the squad declaration, he kept the wickets against South Africa and equalled MS Dhoni’s record with four dismissals in a T20I at home.

It wasn’t a performance-based decision, but one purely based on position. With Samson opening and Kishan being like-for-like backup, India felt the need for a finisher slot less than opener insurance. Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar already cover lower-order batting.

Sunil Gavaskar echoed the sentiment, “I feel for Jites Sharma, He did nothing wrong.” The omission speaks to poor squad planning. Jitesh was accommodated initially to fit Gill at the top; Gill’s removal triggered a domino effect, eliminating Jitesh’s rationale.

Ishan Kishan’s recall: The wildcard

The biggest question mark in the squad remains Ishan Kishan, who returns to international cricket after a span of two years. His heroic sat SMAT 2025, 517 runs at a strike rate of 197.32, leading Jharkhand to their maiden title, had earned him redemption, but his previous record at the international stage in the T20 format raises doubts.

The gamble assumes domestic form and translates immediately into World Cup pressure. If Kishan fails, critics will point to Jitesh’s absence from the squad.

The verdict

Both omissions were strategically justifiable. The form of Gill, notwithstanding his stature, vindicated his exclusion. The removal of Jitesh was a bit harsh, yet it fits into the squad balance requirement; two opener-keepers are better backup than one opener plus one finisher.

The real problem isn’t the final selections but the convoluted route that brought India to this point. Gill should have been eased out much earlier if form indeed bothered the selectors, and Jitesh had to be given better role clarity rather than becoming a tactical placeholder. India picked the right squad for the tournament. Whether they handled their quality players correctly en-route is a matter of argument.